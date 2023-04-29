Irrfan Death Anniversary: Remembering the Great Actor Through His Son Babil Khan

Irrfan's passing left a huge void in the Indian film industry but his son Babil Khan, who made his debut with Qala, has been keeping his legacy alive. He often shares memories with his father and never-seen-before footage of the actor.

Babil had earlier told The Quint, "I think it will take me a long time to understand how he manifested his soul into the craft, it was just outstanding and I don't think I have the experience to comment on that. But as a son, his legacy is so much more than acting, like the human being he was that was his legacy."

Here's to remembering Irrfan through Babil. Watch the video for more.