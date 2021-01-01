Inside Pics: Here's How Kareena, the Bachchans Celebrated New Year
The celebs chose to ring in the New Year with close friends and family.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on New Year's celebrations, Bollywood celebs have been bringing the new year amid family and close friends. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor held a dinner at their home with Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu among their guests.
Soha shared a short video from their New Year gathering. She and Kareena can be seen chatting, while Kunal helps himself to some food and Saif carves the roast.
The Bachchans also welcomed 2021 as a family. Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared fun photos of Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and themselves posing for goofy photos while wearing sparkly party hats and prop glasses.
Take a look:
Hrithik Roshan brought in the new year with a song from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Singer Mika Singh shared a video from a party in which Hrithik sings 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with him and even performs a few steps. Rakesh Roshan, Zayed Khan and Karan Bawa were also at the party.
