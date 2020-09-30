In Isolation At Home: Gurmeet, Wife Debina Test COVID Positive

Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media to share the news.

Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee.
Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have tested positive for coronavirus. Gurmeet took to Twitter to share the news and inform people that they are isolating at home.

"My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support", tweeted Gurmeet.

As per reports Gurmeet returned from Jaipur on 17 September after wrapping up shoot for a Bollywood film. The actor told Mumbai Mirror that they shot taking all the necessary precautions. "We got tested in Mumbai on 16 August and were tested again after reaching Jaipur. We went to the set six days after everyone tested negative and we had no contact with anyone outside", the actor told the publication.

