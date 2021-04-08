If Lockdown Stays We Might Have to Push Radhe to Next Eid: Salman

The actor added, "But if the lockdown opens up and people take care of themselves, wear masks, maintain social distancing, don't go out and follow the guidelines which the government has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, Radhe will release in theatres this Eid".

Salman also explained how the lockdown will create problems for theatre owners as well as daily wage workers associated with the industry. "If the citizens don’t listen and coronavirus cases increase then it’s not only a problem for the theatre owners but also for daily wage workers. It’s going to be a bad one like it was last year. So, everyone should take this seriously and see that we kill coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all.”

Given the sharp spike in COVID cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray imposed a new set of guidelines on Sunday for the state. Theatres, cinema halls, gyms will be shut until further notice and a complete lockdown will be put in place on weekends.