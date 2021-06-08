I Wanted to Work with Ranbir for a Long Time: Parineeti Chopra

She said to SpotboyE, "I am really, privileged and honored to be a part of the film. I wanted to work with Ranbir for a long time, so I’m excited to you know just be, on the sets and observe and learn from him."

Animal is director Sandeep Vanga's second film after the 2019 release Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and others.

Parineeti added that she's excited to join the set and said, "I am actually really excited to be on that set because of the cast and just because of who all I get to learn from and like I said, I signed that film also this year so it’s been good so far. We have some time now, we will figure out when we can shoot safely because we have a huge crew so yeah, there is time for the shoot."

On the career front, Parineeti had a back-to-back releases this year included Saina in theatres, and The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Netflix and Amazon Prime respectively. The film was announced with an audio teaser in March. The action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father, and Booby Deol.