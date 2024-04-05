'I Share Everything With Him': Jaya Bachchan On Equation With Amitabh Bachchan

On the season 2 finale of the vodcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, along with Shweta and Navya Nanda, discussed friendships. Jaya Bachchan shared who her close friends are and highlighted that Amitabh Bachchan is her top choice, both within and outside the industry.
When asked who her best friend was, Jaya revealed that it was Amitabh. “My husband is my best friend, I don’t hide anything from him. I believe every relationship should be based on honesty. You shouldn’t be afraid to put forth your opinion, even if they differ from your friend’s. I also consider Navya one of my friends, even if she can’t share everything with me.”
However, Jaya mentioned that while family is essential, there are times when not everything can be shared with them. Therefore, she highlighted having a support system outside of her family circle is essential. “I have friends made in college who aren’t from the film industry. They’re my support system."
Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's romance-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
