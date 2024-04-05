ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'I Share Everything With Him': Jaya Bachchan On Equation With Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan considers Amitabh her best friend and believes honesty is important in relationships.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

On the season 2 finale of the vodcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, along with Shweta and Navya Nanda, discussed friendships. Jaya Bachchan shared who her close friends are and highlighted that Amitabh Bachchan is her top choice, both within and outside the industry.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When asked who her best friend was, Jaya revealed that it was Amitabh. “My husband is my best friend, I don’t hide anything from him. I believe every relationship should be based on honesty. You shouldn’t be afraid to put forth your opinion, even if they differ from your friend’s. I also consider Navya one of my friends, even if she can’t share everything with me.” 

However, Jaya mentioned that while family is essential, there are times when not everything can be shared with them. Therefore, she highlighted having a support system outside of her family circle is essential. “I have friends made in college who aren’t from the film industry. They’re my support system."

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's romance-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Amitabh Bachchan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×