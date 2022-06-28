‘I Always Feel Ashamed’: Actor Shenaz Treasury on Her Prosopagnosia Diagnosis
The actor was last seen in the 2021 film 'Americanish'
Actor-turned-travel vlogger, Shenaz Treasurywala, who regularly updates her followers on her exciting adventures, revealed on her social media account on Tuesday, 28 June, that she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia.
Prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness, is a disease where you cannot recognize people's faces. Talking about her illness on her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "I always feel ashamed. I can't recognise faces. I recognize - voices."
The Delhi Belly actor, shared a couple of stories on her account, explaining what the disease is and what are its symptoms. Shenaz wrote, "I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Now I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder."
Sharing the seven different symptoms of face blindless, the actor wrote, "Yes this is me! Takes me a minute to register who the person is - sometimes even a close friend I haven't seen in a while."
In another story, she added that she can't tell the difference if two two characters have the same height, build and hairstyle. "This is me!!! And I thought I was just dumb. Went through my whole life wondering why I can't recognise anyone - Now I realise I have this cognitive disorder," Shenaz added.
The Ishq Vishq actor urged her fans to understand that it is a real disorder and that she is not being "aloof or snobbish." Shenaz added, "I've always felt so ashamed that I mix up people and can't recognise faces of people - even close friends if I see after a few years - I can't recognise them. This is a real brain issue. Please be kind and understand."
On the work front, Shenaz was last seen on screen in 2021 film Americanish, directed by Iman K Zawahry, in which she played the character of Ayesha, alongside actors Lillete Dubey and Anuja Joshi.
