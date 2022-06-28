‘I Always Feel Ashamed’: Actor Shenaz Treasury on Her Prosopagnosia Diagnosis

Actor-turned-travel vlogger, Shenaz Treasurywala, who regularly updates her followers on her exciting adventures, revealed on her social media account on Tuesday, 28 June, that she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia.

Prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness, is a disease where you cannot recognize people's faces. Talking about her illness on her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "I always feel ashamed. I can't recognise faces. I recognize - voices."