Huma Qureshi, Zack Snyder Set Up Temporary COVID Facility in Delhi
Huma stars in Zack Snyder's film 'Army of the Dead'
Huma Qureshi and Hollywood director Zack Snyder have collaborated with the organization Save The Children to contribute towards COVID relief in Delhi. To that goal, they will help set up a 'temporary hospital facility' in the state to help patients dealing with the virus. During the second wave, Delhi is one of the worst-affected states in the country.
Across India, people have been struggling to find beds, oxygen supplies, and medicines for loved ones and sometimes strangers. While the health infrastructure of the country tries to deal with the rising cases, many Indian and international celebrities have contributed towards COVID relief.
Sharing the news of their recent collaboration on social media, Huma wrote, "I’ve joined hands with @savethechildren_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They need our help now more than ever. We are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi that will have a100 beds along with an oxygen plant."
Expanding upon the facilities at the centre, she added, " The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, that will include consultation with a doctor & psycho social therapist to ensure that the patient make a full recovery." In an accompanying video, she urged everyone to donate to the cause and added, "For patients at home, we will give COVID home care kits, tele-consultations and much more."
Director Zack Snyder also shared the fundraiser link on Twitter and wrote, "I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support #BreathofLife @humasqureshi International donors."
Other international celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon have also expressed concern about India's COVID crisis and amplified fundraisers.
Huma and Synder worked together for the latter's directorial venture titled Army of the Dead. Huma plays the character Geeta in a story that follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. In an interview, Snyder said that he reviewed some of Huma's material and was instantly impressed. In an interview with The Quint, Snyder said, "The casting director brought her (Huma) to my attention. I watched some of her material, and I was like, 'this actress is amazing'."
The movie also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tig Notaro. It is scheduled to release on 21 May on Netflix.
