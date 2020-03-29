No Lockdown Can Put A Damper On Hrithik’s Son’s Birthday Party
The coronavirus pandemic has deferred shoots, release dates of films and like others, actors and celebrities have self-isolated themselves. However, the lockdown has not put a damper on Hrithik Roshan’s son’s birthday celebrations.
Hrithik and Sussanne celebrated their son Hrehaan’s birthday with the extended family on a video call.
Hrithik Roshan posted moments from the celebration on Instagram, the accompanying caption reads: “28th March 2020
Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. .God bless our children. There will be better days. Love to all. And thank you @suranikashealthykitchen for the amazing cake”
The Instagram post captures Hrithik, Sussanne, their sons and the extended family who joined the cake-cutting celebrations. Rakesh Roshan, his wife, Hrthik’s sister were among those who joined through video call.
In an earlier post on Instagram, Hrithik thanked his former wife, Sussanne Khan for moving in with the children during the Coronavirus lockdown so that the couple can co-parent their children.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
