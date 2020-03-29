No Lockdown Can Put A Damper On Hrithik’s Son’s Birthday Party

The coronavirus pandemic has deferred shoots, release dates of films and like others, actors and celebrities have self-isolated themselves. However, the lockdown has not put a damper on Hrithik Roshan’s son’s birthday celebrations.

Hrithik and Sussanne celebrated their son Hrehaan’s birthday with the extended family on a video call.

Hrithik Roshan posted moments from the celebration on Instagram, the accompanying caption reads: “28th March 2020

Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. .God bless our children. There will be better days. Love to all. And thank you @suranikashealthykitchen for the amazing cake”