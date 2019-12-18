Saddened by Unrest Across Educational Institutions: Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan finally commented on Twitter about the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University, which took place on Sunday evening. Tweeting about the violence unleashed by the police on the students, Hrithik said, “As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy.”
Several Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have recently on social media condemned the police action against the student community. However, most actors have not expressed an opinion about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the issue for which these students were in protest.
You can see Hrithik Roshan’s tweet below:
