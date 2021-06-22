Hrithik Got Debut Film Because of My Portfolio: Dabboo Ratnani
Dabboo Ratnani revealed that he shot Hrithik Roshan's first portfolio.
Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani, famous for his annual calendar, recently spoke about the equation he shares with his subjects. He also spoke to a publication about his contribution to Hrithik Roshan's career, revealing that he shot the actor's first portfolio.
Through his career, several Bollywood celebrities graced the pages of his calendars including Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu.
"With everybody, it's true you have to create a vibe, but it all happens with how you behave at the shoot. For me, they are friends. I don't go with the mental space that I'm starstruck. It's more about being honest," he told SpotboyE.
He revealed that this philosophy resulted from a conversation with Hrithik. "Hrithik had told me this once... And I shot Hrithik's first portfolio, before Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He got the movie because of my portfolio," he said.
"His dad actually called me and said 'aapki photos dekhi maine (I saw your photos) and I've decided to make a movie with my son.' He told me always stay honest with people. From that time till now, our last shoot together, him and all these actors who've been in the film industry know when someone is fake."Dabboo Ratnani to SpotboyE
The 2021 edition of Ratnani's calendar will release soon and features Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda, and Tara Sutaria among others.
