Hrithik Got Debut Film Because of My Portfolio: Dabboo Ratnani

Through his career, several Bollywood celebrities graced the pages of his calendars including Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu.

"With everybody, it's true you have to create a vibe, but it all happens with how you behave at the shoot. For me, they are friends. I don't go with the mental space that I'm starstruck. It's more about being honest," he told SpotboyE.

He revealed that this philosophy resulted from a conversation with Hrithik. "Hrithik had told me this once... And I shot Hrithik's first portfolio, before Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He got the movie because of my portfolio," he said.