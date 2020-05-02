Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of the 30th of April after a long fight leukaemia. As fans across the country mourned, multiple images of the actor started floating on the internet. However, a certain video of the actor on his death bed from inside the hospital started being circulated, in a clear example of breach of privacy. Now, the hospital has issued a notice addressing the matter.The video, which looks like it was taken from the ICU of Mumbai's Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, shows Rishi Kapoor on his death bed, as what seems to be a medic suspiciously walks around filming him. One can see another medic in the room - whose involvement is not confirmed. After a number of Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor took to social media to express anger, the hospital has now issued a statement.The hospital said that “patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.”“...patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.”Sir H N Reliance Foundation HospitalRishi Kapoor was 67 years old. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. Randheer Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan were present at the crematorium for his last rites. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)