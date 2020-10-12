Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has to Say About Tahira Kashyap's Book

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is ready with her new book, 12 Commandments of Being a Woman. From Vidya Balan to Twinkle Khanna, the book has been reviewed by a number of celebrities. Tahira definitely is really excited about Shah Rukh Khan's take on her book.

She took to Instagram to share SRK's short review, which has been printed on the cover. “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira", Shah Rukh wrote.