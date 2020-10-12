Here's What Shah Rukh Khan Has to Say About Tahira Kashyap's Book
Tahira Kashyap has penned a book, 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is ready with her new book, 12 Commandments of Being a Woman. From Vidya Balan to Twinkle Khanna, the book has been reviewed by a number of celebrities. Tahira definitely is really excited about Shah Rukh Khan's take on her book.
She took to Instagram to share SRK's short review, which has been printed on the cover. “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love to Tahira", Shah Rukh wrote.
To which Tahira responded, "Dear @iamsrk your movies not only made me bunk college but also made me shift a couple of bases... ahem! Your onscreen romance translated to an off screen one for me. Big thank you for that to begin with and for the day that I truly experienced your magnanimity at the TED talk when you didn’t judge me for my aspiration to be in Pam/Kim clan and today for having shared your kind words for my book! My heart is bouncing with joy! Big thank you once again".
Varun Dhawan uploaded a video on Instagram, talking about how Tahira's book is 'beautiful and motivating'.
Twinkle Khanna, who has herself authored a few books, wrote, "Downright honest and delightful with its buoyant wit, this is an all-candles-ablaze celebration of the female mind".
Tahira’s Instagram timeline shows feedback from Vidya Balan, Badshah, Sonali Bendre, Masaba Gupta among others.
