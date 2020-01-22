Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Has ‘Reserved’ This Decade for

There were a lot of questions on Shah Rukh’s silence on the Jamia violence and the CAA-NRC protests, and we wonder if his last cryptic tweet is an attempt to answer those. Before signing off, Shah Rukh wrote, “Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply...may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all.”