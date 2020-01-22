Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Has ‘Reserved’ This Decade for
Shah Rukh Khan is the king of wit, and he proved it yet again with another round of #AskSRK on Twitter. The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he would answer 20 questions that his fans had. “Chalo ek #AskSRK ho jaaye. Like only 20 Questions...then I have to go and face myself...and maybe shave too,” he tweeted.
From life advices to his next film, fans bombarded Shah Rukh with questions. One user asked him what he intends to do this decade. To which SRK replied, “I have reserved it for the best movies of my life...”
Riteish Deshmukh was among the lucky ones to have his question answered. He asked, “What is the one life lesson that you have learnt from AbRam?”. Shah Rukh had a hilarious reply to that. “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game,” he said.
Speculations are rife regarding Shah Rukh’s next film, and he put those rumours to rest.
Shah Rukh made a passing reference to his Main Hoon Naa co-star Sushmita Sen.
Here are some more answers:
There were a lot of questions on Shah Rukh’s silence on the Jamia violence and the CAA-NRC protests, and we wonder if his last cryptic tweet is an attempt to answer those. Before signing off, Shah Rukh wrote, “Need to go now. Nice having a chat with u all. Sum who didn’t get a reply, next time Insha Allah. Sum sounded angry & negative, didn’t want make them angrier with a smartass reply...may u find peace within urselves. And to those taking exam..ALL THE BEST love u all.”
