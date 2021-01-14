Here's How Sushant's Sister Wants Fans to Celebrate His Birthday
Sushant would have turned 35 on 21 January.
Shweta Singh Kirti has urged fans of her brother, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to celebrate his life and spread love on his upcoming birth anniversary. Sushant would have turned 35 on 21 January.
"How should we celebrate Bhai's birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration," Shweta wrote on Wednesday, 13 January.
She continued: "And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let's celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration."
"How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant's Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday," Shweta added.
Sushant passed away on 14 June last year.
On Wednesday, the late actor's California-based sister had shared a note written by Sushant. "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant," Shweta wrote while sharing the note.
Sushant's note read: "I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school & grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective, I am not okay the way I am but if I got good at things.... I realised I had the game wrong, because the GAME was always to find out what I already was!"
