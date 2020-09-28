Here's How Riddhima Wished 'Baby Brother' Ranbir on His B'Day

Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on Monday, 28 September, and his sister Riddhima took to social media to post an adorable message for the actor. She also made a picture collage from the family album and shared it on Instagram. Some of the photos appear to be from her birthday party and other celebrations, while the rest are throwback pictures of the siblings with their parents - late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.