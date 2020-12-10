Ranveer Singh Completes 10 Years in B'wood; Celebrates Special Day
Ranveer Singh completed a decade in Bollywood on Thursday, 10 December.
Ranveer Singh completed 10 years in Bollywood on Thursday, 10 December. The actor made his debut with Band Baaja Baarat in 2010. Ranveer celebrated the special day by going to a theatre, or as he called it - "the sacred chamber of dreams".
Taking to Instagram Ranveer shared a photo from the cinema hall. "To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams. It was marvellous", he captioned the picture.
Ranveer earned a lot of praise for his performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. There was no looking back after then. He made a place in the audience's hearts with films such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy. Gully Boy was India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. As of now, Ranveer's upcoming projects include 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.
