SRK's Reaction To Satish Shah Being Paid Extra for 'Chalte Chalte'
The film released in 2003.
Actor Satish Shah recently shared an anecdote from the sets of Chalte Chalte on Twitter. The 2003 film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, and was produced by the now defunct Dreamz Unlimited, a production company that was a precursor to Red Chillies Entertainment.
In his tweet, Satish said that he received extra payment for Chalte Chalte, and when he informed Shah Rukh about the error, the actor replied, "Never mind Satish bhai, but don't let Gauri know."
Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza founded Dreamz Unlimited in 1999. They produced films such as Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani under the banner. In 2003, Gauri Khan joined the company which was rebranded as Red Chillies Entertainment. Main Hoon Na, which released in 2004, was the first Red Chillies production.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018's Zero, which did not fare well at the box office. He has released films and web series such as Badla, Betaal and Bard of Blood under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.