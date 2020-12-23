SRK's Reaction To Satish Shah Being Paid Extra for 'Chalte Chalte'

Actor Satish Shah recently shared an anecdote from the sets of Chalte Chalte on Twitter. The 2003 film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, and was produced by the now defunct Dreamz Unlimited, a production company that was a precursor to Red Chillies Entertainment.

In his tweet, Satish said that he received extra payment for Chalte Chalte, and when he informed Shah Rukh about the error, the actor replied, "Never mind Satish bhai, but don't let Gauri know."