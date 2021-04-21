Haven't Earned Money Since Last One-and-a-Half Year: Ayub Khan

Khan added that the pandemic is an exceptional situation and nobody can do anything about it. "There's nothing one can do during such a time. You have to make do with whatever you have. But if things get worse what will you do?".

Ayub Khan rose to fame with the film Mashooq (1992) and has since been a part of several television shows. He has featured in daily soaps such as Uttaran, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ranju Ki Betiyaan.

Khan also told the publication that he has lost family members due to COVID-19. "I lost two of my uncles and some friends. But the carelessness of people baffles me. Even the educated are not paying heed to the seriousness of the pandemic. Just because nothing has happened to them or their family members they don’t feel the pinch".

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)