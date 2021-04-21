Haven't Earned Money Since Last One-and-a-Half Year: Ayub Khan
TV actor Ayub Khan has expressed his concern about the 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra.
TV actor Ayub Khan has expressed his concern after the Maharashtra government ordered a 15-day shutdown in the state in an attempt to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The actor has been at home since the shooting of his upcoming show, Ranju ki Betiyaan, got suspended.
Speaking to Hindustan Times Khan said,
"I haven't earned money in the past one-and-a-half year. The lockdown is affecting work, and everyone has been struggling emotionally also. If things don’t get better or I don’t start working, I’ll have to start asking for help. So, I do hope everyone gets back on track".
Khan added that the pandemic is an exceptional situation and nobody can do anything about it. "There's nothing one can do during such a time. You have to make do with whatever you have. But if things get worse what will you do?".
Ayub Khan rose to fame with the film Mashooq (1992) and has since been a part of several television shows. He has featured in daily soaps such as Uttaran, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ranju Ki Betiyaan.
Khan also told the publication that he has lost family members due to COVID-19. "I lost two of my uncles and some friends. But the carelessness of people baffles me. Even the educated are not paying heed to the seriousness of the pandemic. Just because nothing has happened to them or their family members they don’t feel the pinch".
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.