Have Been Advised Home Quarantine: Aftab Shivdasani Tests COVID+

Aftab Shivdasani is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. On Friday, 11 September, he took to Twitter to share the news with fans and informed them that he is currently isolating at home.

"Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine", Aftab tweeted.