Have Been Advised Home Quarantine: Aftab Shivdasani Tests COVID+
Aftab Shivdasani took to social media to inform that he has tested COVID-19 positive.
Aftab Shivdasani is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. On Friday, 11 September, he took to Twitter to share the news with fans and informed them that he is currently isolating at home.
"Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine", Aftab tweeted.
The actor further asked those who have interacted with him to get themselves tested. ""I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourselves tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal." He also emphasised on practicing social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers. "I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab".
Aftab had recently started shooting for Zee5's web series Poison 2. Apart from him Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also contracted the virus.
