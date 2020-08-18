Hasan Minhaj Announces the End of 'Patriot Act' on Netflix

Hasan Minhaj announced on Tuesday that his weekly talk show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj won't be returning for a seventh season.

“What a run,” Minhaj wrote on Instagram. “‘Patriot Act’ has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @netflix and everyone who watched. I’ll miss the show, but I hear there’s a British guy who has one that is quite similar."