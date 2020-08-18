Hasan Minhaj Announces the End of 'Patriot Act' on Netflix
He announced on social media that the show won't be returning for a seventh season.
Hasan Minhaj announced on Tuesday that his weekly talk show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj won't be returning for a seventh season.
“What a run,” Minhaj wrote on Instagram. “‘Patriot Act’ has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @netflix and everyone who watched. I’ll miss the show, but I hear there’s a British guy who has one that is quite similar."
The show aired for 39 episodes across six seasons on Netflix and covered topical political and cultural issues. Recent episodes covered the coronavirus crisis, George Floyd’s death and the upcoming elections. The final season was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and aired on the OTT platform in June.
