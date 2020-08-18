Hasan Minhaj Announces the End of 'Patriot Act' on Netflix

He announced on social media that the show won't be returning for a seventh season.

Quint Entertainment
Updated18 Aug 2020, 04:05 PM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

Hasan Minhaj announced on Tuesday that his weekly talk show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj won't be returning for a seventh season.

“What a run,” Minhaj wrote on Instagram. “‘Patriot Act’ has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @netflix and everyone who watched. I’ll miss the show, but I hear there’s a British guy who has one that is quite similar."

Hasan Minhaj Announces the End of 'Patriot Act' on Netflix
(Photo: Instagram Screenshot)

The show aired for 39 episodes across six seasons on Netflix and covered topical political and cultural issues. Recent episodes covered the coronavirus crisis, George Floyd’s death and the upcoming elections. The final season was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and aired on the OTT platform in June.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 18 Aug 2020, 04:03 PM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!