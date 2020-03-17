Kunal Kamra Tried to Disrupt Normal Functioning: Hardeep Puri

A Vistara spokesperson said, “Based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until 27 April, 2020,” said a Vistara spokesperson.

The decision came following Kunal Kamra’s confrontation with Arnab Goswami on Indigo Airlines in January. Thereafter, Kamra had been banned by all airlines except Vistara and AirAsia.

On 28 January, Kamra had posted a video on Twitter of him speaking to Goswami in a flight. In the video, he asked the journalist a number of questions. He went on to ask him if he’s a journalist or a “coward”. He also said that Arnab had called him mentally unstable when he had first approached him.