Hansal Mehta Alleges ‘Scam’, Claims Man Sent Fake Pak Air Tickets
Hansal Mehta attached a Twitter conversation with an account named Dev Patel about an air ticket to Pakistan.
Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta claims that he has been scammed too. Attaching screenshots of a Twitter exchange, Hansal alleged that a Twitter user named Dev Patel issued a fake ticket for him to travel to Pakistan. "Dear @ShjPolice @UAEPoliceHQ Am reporting this person with handle @Dev73513666 whose name is allegedly Dev Mehta. He has issued a fake @emirates ticket, is inciting hate and issuing threats against Muslims. He claims to be based in Sharjah. Please investigate," the filmmaker wrote.
In the attached screenshot, we see a conversation under Hansal's tweet that read, "Just wondering. Is it as bad in Pakistan as it is in India currently? The COVID situation I mean." Not answering his concern, the handle named 'Dev Mehta' offered a one-way ticket to Pakistan adding that he'd have to pay '10 times the ticket amount' if he came back.
Hansal encouraged him to act upon his words, after which Dev sent a picture of the confirmed tickets. In his aforementioned tweet, Hansal had also attached a screenshot of the Emirates website which showed that the tickets didn't exist.
As is customary in these situations, Twitter was divided over the developments- one that supports Hansal and one that applauds Dev. The Twitter handle Dev Mehta also replied to Hansal's tweet and wrote, "State of our so called "Intellectuals of Indian society" They can go to any level and get anyone against them harmed or arrested. In any case, he would require proof of payments prove that he paid and I didn't deliver. So, I'm fine. Let him be, don't harass him anymore."
However, netizens on both sides of the issue continue to clash. Hansal had one reply for almost every person- prove that he (Dev) bought the ticket. "Show me proof that he had purchased the ticket before he cancelled it. Give valid proof of payment," he replied to many users supporting Dev.
When one user alleged that anybody could book a 'demo ticket without paying money', Dev claimed that he'd bought the ticket through the agency he owns and cancelled it after Hansal blocked him.
Some users buy it, others don't. With a barrage of tweets still pouring in, the mystery of the ticket to Pakistan, remains unsolved.
