Grey Hair, Wrinkles of Women Are Frowned Upon in B’Wood: Kangana

The team of Panga at the film’s trailer launch.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

At a debate when the debate about older actresses not getting a chance in Bollywood is raging, Kangana Ranaut has something to add to that. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga, she said that when it comes to women, grey hair and wrinkles are frowned upon.

“When it comes to women in Bollywood, wrinkles, grey hair and even intellectual growth are frowned upon. Even the personal growth of actresses are not taken too kindly. I find this quite frightening. I thought I would get a suspension letter at 28-29 years old.”
Kangana Ranaut, Actor

The actor also said that if and when she will quit, it should be her own decision. “Maybe I want to quit, but that has to be my decision. I don’t want others to decide my destiny. So, as an actor I have made a place choosing those films where my wrinkles will not be frowned upon, and I can have a dignified career by not resorting to injections or other beauty techniques. I should be able to work the way a man does. At the same time I would want to be in a profession that is not identified by my gender,” she adds.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga hits theatres on 27 January, 2020.

