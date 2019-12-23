Grey Hair, Wrinkles of Women Are Frowned Upon in B’Wood: Kangana

The actor also said that if and when she will quit, it should be her own decision. “Maybe I want to quit, but that has to be my decision. I don’t want others to decide my destiny. So, as an actor I have made a place choosing those films where my wrinkles will not be frowned upon, and I can have a dignified career by not resorting to injections or other beauty techniques. I should be able to work the way a man does. At the same time I would want to be in a profession that is not identified by my gender,” she adds.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga hits theatres on 27 January, 2020.