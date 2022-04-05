‘We Got Nominated & I’d Never Met Copeland in Person’: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej

Indian musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Kej, along with Stewart Copeland, won the 'Best New Age Album' award for their album Divine Tides.

Ricky Kej talked to The Quint about working with his idol Copeland, the influence of nature in his music and how he uses his music for activism.

Talking about working with Copeland during the pandemic, Kej said, "If I wanted to go to Los Angeles and record with Stewart, I couldn't because we didn't have a choice. Because of the AM-PM difference in Los Angeles and India, I started syncing my sleep timings with Stewart's so that there would be an easier feedback mechanism."

Ricky Kej also revealed that he met Copeland for the first time in person after they'd already been nominated for a Grammy.

Ricky Kej further said, "There are always two ways to go about advocacy or activism— one is, of course, shaming people into action which is quite effective in some ways but that's not the path I've chosen to take. I've chosen to use positive reinforcement, in what I call the David Attenborough approach."

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty