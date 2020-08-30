Genelia Says She Tested COVID+, Shares Challenges of Isolation
The actor took to Instagram to share her experience.
Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram on Saturday, 29 August, to share that she had tested COVID-19 positive three weeks back. "I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With God's grace I tested COVID negative today", the actor wrote.
The actor shared that no amount of 'digital immersion' can drive away the loneliness that comes from isolating oneself. "As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones".
Genelia added that the only way to fight the virus is to get tested early, eat healthy and stay fit.
