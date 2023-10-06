ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Gauri Khan Shares Stunning Family Portrait Ft Shah Rukh, Suhana, Aryan & AbRam

Gauri Khan took to social media to share the unseen picture.

Gauri Khan took to social media on Friday, 6 October, to share a stunning family portrait. The photograph featured Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan, and their children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, dressed in coordinated casual outfits.

While Gauri and Suhana wore white cropped tops; SRK, Aryan, and AbRam twinned in colourful hoodies.

Sharing the picture with her fans on Instagram, Gauri captioned the post, "Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image #family #happiness #memories #familyfirst."

Have a look at the picture here:

SRK and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. The couple welcomed their children, Aryan and Suhana, in 1997 and 2000, respectively. Their youngest son, AbRam, was welcomed via surrogacy in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauri, who's one of the top interior designers in the industry, recently launched her coffee table book in Mumbai. The book gives us a glimpse into her journey as a designer.

Topics:  Gauri Khan   Shah Rukh Khan   Aryan Khan 

