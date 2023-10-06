Gauri Khan Shares Stunning Family Portrait Ft Shah Rukh, Suhana, Aryan & AbRam

Gauri Khan took to social media on Friday, 6 October, to share a stunning family portrait. The photograph featured Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan, and their children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, dressed in coordinated casual outfits.

While Gauri and Suhana wore white cropped tops; SRK, Aryan, and AbRam twinned in colourful hoodies.