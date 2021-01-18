Farhan, Ali Fazal Mourn ‘Fukrey’ Actor Olanokiotan Lucas' Demise
Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas passed away on Saturday, 16 January
Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the film Fukrey (2013), passed away on Saturday, 16 January. Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat took to their social media handles to mourn his demise.
Ali tweeted saying, "I still haven't comprehended this news. Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It won't be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, I hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this."
Varun Sharma wrote, “A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed. RIP.”
Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and shared a story captioned, “you’ll be missed Lucas!! Not fair!! 😭😭”
Extending his condolences producer Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted, “You will be missed, Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. Whom we fondly remember as Bobby from The Fukrey Franchise. My deepest condolences to your family. Rest in Peace.”
Actor Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha also took to social media to offer their condolences.
Actor Abhishek Bhalerao took to Twitter to share some pictures of Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas and paid a tribute to him.
