Farhan, Ali Fazal Mourn ‘Fukrey’ Actor Olanokiotan Lucas' Demise

Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the film Fukrey (2013), passed away on Saturday, 16 January. Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat took to their social media handles to mourn his demise.

Ali tweeted saying, "I still haven't comprehended this news. Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It won't be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, I hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this."