Former Supermodel and Fashion Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away
Many from the industry including Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta and Rahul Dev among others, offered condolences.
Former supermodel and fashion designer Simar Dugal passed away on Wednesday, 12 August, sending shockwaves across the fashion and Bollywood industry. The exact cause of her death is not yet known.
She is survived by son Arjan Singh Dugal, who is a designer in Delhi, according to Entertainment Times.
Many took to social media to offer condolences, describing her as a “warm person” who is gone too soon.
Malaika Arora Khan shared a few pictures on Instagram, saying she lost her closest friend.
“My eyes well up and I can’t stop the tears .... my beautiful friend, my angel, my strongest, my most compassionate Sim @simardugalofficial ... love you and miss you so so much .... rest in peace my friend (sic),” Malaika said.
Lara Data took to Twitter to offer condolences to the family.
Former supremodel and actor Rahul Dev described her as a ‘pakki sardarni.’
“She was really warm, full of life, but also a pakki sardarni! She was reserved but very graceful,” Rahul said, as quoted by Entertainment Times.
“In those days of modeling she was one of the very few I would converse with. We both had spouses. Rina was my wife then and she was with Prem then. We used to have real conversations, about getting settled and being in the business,” he said.
Roshan Abbas took to Twitter to describe her as a ‘warm and positive’ person.
(With inputs from Entertainment Times.)
