Former Supermodel and Fashion Designer Simar Dugal Passes Away

Former supermodel and fashion designer Simar Dugal passed away on Wednesday, 12 August, sending shockwaves across the fashion and Bollywood industry. The exact cause of her death is not yet known.

She is survived by son Arjan Singh Dugal, who is a designer in Delhi, according to Entertainment Times.

Many took to social media to offer condolences, describing her as a “warm person” who is gone too soon.

Malaika Arora Khan shared a few pictures on Instagram, saying she lost her closest friend.