Former Bigg Boss Contestant Himanshi Khurana Tests COVID Positive

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana took to Instagram on Sunday, 27 September, to inform that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I want to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening," wrote Himanshi.