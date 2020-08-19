First Step Towards The Truth: Sushant's Sister Welcomes SC Verdict

Niraj Singh Babloo, Bihar BJP MLA and Sushant's relative, was quoted by ANI as saying,"Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice".

The top court also said that the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's partner, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai. Rhea has been booked under various sections, including abetment to suicide.