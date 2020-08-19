First Step Towards The Truth: Sushant's Sister Welcomes SC Verdict
The Supreme Court has handed over the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI.
On Wednesday, 19 August, the Supreme Court rejected Rhea Chakraborty's petition, transferring the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed the verdict, expressing her faith in the central probe agency.
"Thank you God! You have answered our prayers! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI," Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted minutes after the top court's verdict.
"Congratulations to my extended Family! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation," she wrote in another tweet.
Niraj Singh Babloo, Bihar BJP MLA and Sushant's relative, was quoted by ANI as saying,"Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice".
The top court also said that the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's partner, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai. Rhea has been booked under various sections, including abetment to suicide.
