COVID-19: Kanika Kapoor Finally Tests Negative for Coronavirus
After testing positive for COVID-19 for reportedly four consecutive times, singer Kanika Kapoor has finally tested negative for Coronavirus according to ANI.
On Saturday night ANI tweeted, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.”
Kanika is currently being treated in the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow where she has been kept in the self-isolation ward, meant for the Coronavirus patients, for over 2 weeks. SGPGIMS Director Prof RK Dhiman had said that the singer’s treatment will continue until at least two tests come out negative.
The singer tested positive of coronavirus post her return from the UK. Last week the singer put out an emotional post on social media stating that she is waiting to go back home to her kids and family.
