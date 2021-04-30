Filmmaker KV Anand Passes Away; Allu Arjun, Others Pay Tributes

Anand was 54.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand passes away.</p></div>
i

Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai. He was 54. Anand was best-known for his work in Tamil films such as Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaa.

Condolences have poured in from the film industry on social media. "Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember and missed . Condolences to the near, dear and family. Rest in Peace Sir," tweeted Allu Arjun.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Rest in peace K V Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken!"

Here are some more tributes:

KV Anand began his career as a photo journalist and started assisting cinematographer PC Sreeram in films such as Gopura Vasalile, Meera, Devar Magan, Amaran and Thiruda Thiruda. He received a National Film Award for Best Cinematographer in the year 1994 for the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, starring Mohanlal, Shobana in lead roles.

