Filmmaker KV Anand Passes Away; Allu Arjun, Others Pay Tributes

Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai. He was 54. Anand was best-known for his work in Tamil films such as Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaa.

Condolences have poured in from the film industry on social media. "Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember and missed . Condolences to the near, dear and family. Rest in Peace Sir," tweeted Allu Arjun.