FEUOK Denies Reports of Theatre Ban on Actor Fahadh Faasil

At the time, he and director Mahesh Narayanan had begun the work of an experimental film, which had initially displeased the Kerala Film Producers Association. The KFPA had not wanted new films shot then, when more than 60 completed films were awaiting release upon reopening of theatres. However Fahadh and Mahesh clarified that it was not meant for theatres but as an OTT release. This was CU Soon which released on Amazon Prime in November 2020. In the last two weeks, two more films of Fahadh released on OTT platforms - Irul on Netflix and Joji on Amazon Prime.

His next big film -- also directed by Mahesh Narayanan -- is Malik, planned as a theatre release for Eid time, 13 May.

(The article was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)