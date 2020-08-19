Haryana Police Nab Sharpshooters For Alleged Plot to Murder Salman
The accused had allegedly even done a recce of his Mumbai residence.
The Faridabad police had arrested a sharpshooter belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in August. It has now led the police to uncover a plot to murder actor Salman Khan. According to police, the sharpshooter had already conducted a recce in Mumbai on Bishnoi’s directions earlier this year.
According to the Indian Express, the accused, Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni, allegedly murdered a Faridabad resident who ran a ration depot, on June 24.
“During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor’s house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days,” the publication quoted Rajesh Duggal, DCP (Headquarters).
“He conducted this recce at the behest of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, another member of the gang, who had also conducted a recce to plan for the same crime before he was arrested in June 2018."Faridabad Police
The fact that Salman Khan, in 1998, killed two black bucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, might be the reason for the planned attack. Lawrence Bishnoi is a member of the Bishnoi community, which reveres black bucks.
“Rahul conducted the recce on the directions of Bishnoi and later apprised him of the findings. However, they were unable to take their plan to the next stage because of the coronavirus outbreak,” the police added.
