Haryana Police Nab Sharpshooters For Alleged Plot to Murder Salman

The Faridabad police had arrested a sharpshooter belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in August. It has now led the police to uncover a plot to murder actor Salman Khan. According to police, the sharpshooter had already conducted a recce in Mumbai on Bishnoi’s directions earlier this year.

According to the Indian Express, the accused, Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni, allegedly murdered a Faridabad resident who ran a ration depot, on June 24.

“During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor’s house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days,” the publication quoted Rajesh Duggal, DCP (Headquarters).