Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Wedding: Anusha Dandekar, Ehsaan Arrive at the Venue
Photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekhar's wedding is taking place on Saturday, 19 February in Khandala. According to reports, the marriage is a very close knit, private affair and the couple is expected to exchange self-written vows and not have any religious ceremony. Apart from their families, friends from the industry including Arjun Kapoor, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Gaurav Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Dinesh Vijan and musicians Shankar Ehsaan and Loy are expected to attend the wedding.
