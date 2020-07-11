Farah Khan Shares Memories of Choreographing Sushant’s Last Song

When the song release Farah had written, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. i wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.