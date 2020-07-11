Farah Khan Shares Memories of Choreographing Sushant’s Last Song
Farah Khan gives us a ‘glimpse of the hard work and talent of Sushant Singh Rajput’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film was Dil Bechara which will release on 24 July on Disney+ Hotstar. Recently the makers of the film dropped the title track of the film which is choreographed by Farah Khan.
Choreographer Farah Khan shared the behind the scenes video of the song which made fans extremely emotional. In the video the actor is seen rehearsing his moves with assistant choreographers while Farah Khan call the shots. At the end of the video, Sushant is seen holding Farah’s hand and kissing it.
Remembering Sushant, Farah wrote in her social media post “Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, because they are constant reminders of a great story that we never expected to end.. .A glimpse of the hard work and talent of Sushant Singh Rajpu. Mukesh Chabra and I thank you for the love this song is garnering...#missyousushant”
When the song release Farah had written, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. i wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of urs.
Directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara also features Sanjana Sanghi.
