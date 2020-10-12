Fans Upset Over Reports of Sara Gurpal Being Evicted from 'BB14'

There have been reports about Sara Gurpal being the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Speculations are rife that the actor from Punjab was chosen by the seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan for elimination.

Sara's fans seem to be really upset over the news. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Unfair decisions of makers because she gave 100% in the show. Other contestants are big names so you guys chose Sara your Choice to maker her evict the show. Shame on you makers".