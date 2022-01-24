Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Raping Her on Set

“I had never agreed to that,” she says in the film. Wood alleges that she was fed absinthe on the set of the video, and was barely conscious to object to Manson's alleged actions.

Wood says that she had “never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.”

“I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences. That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera.”

She further says that she couldn't say no “because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back – to just soldier through”. She further claims that Manson gave her "really clear" instructions as to what to say to the press. "

I was supposed to tell people we had this great, romantic time and none of that was the truth,” she says.

“But I was scared to do anything that would upset Brian in any way. The video was just the beginning of the violence that would keep escalating over the course of the relationship.”