Singer Grimes & Tesla Co-founder Elon Musk Welcome Second Child Exa Dark Sideræl

Elon Musk and Grimes had welcomed their first child in 2020 and named him X Æ A-12.
Elon Musk and Grimes have ‘secretly’ had a second child, Vanity Fair reported. They have named their newborn Exa Dark Sideræl Musk but they will reportedly call her ‘Y’. Musk and Grimes’ daughter was born in December, the singer said during an interview to the publication.
Grimes also revealed that the name ‘Exa Dark Sideræl’ is derived from terms related to space and technology. Exa, she explained, is a reference to supercomputing and Sideræl is an ‘elven’ version of sidereal (distant stars) and Dark is for the ‘unknown’.
Apparently, the reporter taking the interview heard the sound of a baby crying upstairs and Grimes tried to evade the question first before confirming that they had had a second child.
The second kid was born out of surrogacy due to fears of complications during pregnancy which Grimes said she experienced the first time around.
The couple had announced in September that they have ‘semi-separated’ from each other. Grimes told Vanity Fair, “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid,” adding that they remain ‘best friends’.
"We see each other all the time... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it,” Grimes said and added that they’ve wanted to have ‘at least three or four’ children.
"Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe," said Grimes, who did not rule out that her daughter might want to change her name in the future.
