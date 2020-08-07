Ekta Remembers Sushant, Shares His First Scene From Debut Show
Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil.
Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a scene from Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, the show with which late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made his television debut. The three-minute clip, which shows Sushant making an over-the-top entry, was the first scene he had shot with her that subsequently made it on air.
The first shot shows a convertible parked precariously on the edge of a cliff with Sushant as Preet Juneja lying on the hood. Sporting a bandana and yellow biker jacket, he is seen holding a peacock feather.
Preet makes a smashing entry during an ongoing football match, only to find his half-brother Prem Juneja (Harshad Chopra) wounded. Sushant encourages the team, who seem to be playing a must-win match against Australia. The episode reaches its climax when Preet secures a goal at the last second to clinch victory for his team.
“Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene…”, Ekta wrote on her Instagram post. “This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air…”
Reminiscing about the late actor, she wrote, “He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul.”
Sushant passed away on 14 June. Time and again, Ekta shares clips from Pavitra Rishta or photos with Sushant on Instagram to recall the good times spent with him.
