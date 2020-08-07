Ekta Remembers Sushant, Shares His First Scene From Debut Show

The first shot shows a convertible parked precariously on the edge of a cliff with Sushant as Preet Juneja lying on the hood. Sporting a bandana and yellow biker jacket, he is seen holding a peacock feather.

Preet makes a smashing entry during an ongoing football match, only to find his half-brother Prem Juneja (Harshad Chopra) wounded. Sushant encourages the team, who seem to be playing a must-win match against Australia. The episode reaches its climax when Preet secures a goal at the last second to clinch victory for his team.

“Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene…”, Ekta wrote on her Instagram post. “This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air…”

Reminiscing about the late actor, she wrote, “He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul.”

Sushant passed away on 14 June. Time and again, Ekta shares clips from Pavitra Rishta or photos with Sushant on Instagram to recall the good times spent with him.