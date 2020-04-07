Ekta Kapoor Takes Her Rings Off, Gets Reactions on Instagram

Producer Ekta Kapoor, famous for adorning her fingers in rather large rings and gemstones for years now, took to Instagram and flashed her hand showing that she had taken them off. In the caption to the post, she referred to the famous Avengers villain, Thanos, known for acquiring and wearing the precious infinity stones.

“Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building !!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding !!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime,” she wrote.

Obviously, the post got everyone wondering why Ekta had finally taken her rings off. Ekta’s comments got filled with reactions of surprise from several television celebrities.