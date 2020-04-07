Ekta Kapoor Takes Her Rings Off, Gets Reactions on Instagram
Producer Ekta Kapoor, famous for adorning her fingers in rather large rings and gemstones for years now, took to Instagram and flashed her hand showing that she had taken them off. In the caption to the post, she referred to the famous Avengers villain, Thanos, known for acquiring and wearing the precious infinity stones.
“Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building !!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding !!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime,” she wrote.
Obviously, the post got everyone wondering why Ekta had finally taken her rings off. Ekta’s comments got filled with reactions of surprise from several television celebrities.
Hina Khan, who worked with Ekta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently, asked Ekta the important question. “Ye kaise hua,” she wrote.
Ekta replied saying that she had only taken them off temporarily due to a soap and sanitizer related allergy.
“@realhinakhan bas allergy due to over use of soap n sanitizer! Will b back after a break like all things we know,” she said.
“Really ?? This one i never thought ill see in this lifetime atleast,” wrote actor Karan Patel.
“He left marks on your finger,” joked Karan V Bohra.
Karishma Tanna was rather shocked after seeing Ekta’s video. “Wat??? Wow...” Ekta replied to her comment saying that that the removal is temporary.
Shamita Shetty and Karisma Kapoor also commented on the post.
In an earlier post, she had promised to forsake her annual salary, which amounts to Rs 2.5 Crores, so that the freelancjers anf other staff at ALT Balaji can be reimbursed and so that they don’t face a shortage of money during till the lockdown is lifted. She announced this development in a post on Instagram. The caption reads: “The only way ahead, is together! #StaySafeStayHealthy.”
