On Emraan’s B’Day, Tuning Into Memorable Songs From His Films

Emraan started his career in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller “Footpath” in 2003 alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu. Even though his filmography is largely forgettable, what we do remember fondly are the songs from the movies.

An entire generation grew up listening to the soulful songs from Emraan’s films. They can be used to describe any kind of situation and feeling. On his birthday, we bring to you eight hits of Emraan Hashmi that have stood the test of time.