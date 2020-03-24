On Emraan’s B’Day, Tuning Into Memorable Songs From His Films
Emraan started his career in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller “Footpath” in 2003 alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu. Even though his filmography is largely forgettable, what we do remember fondly are the songs from the movies.
An entire generation grew up listening to the soulful songs from Emraan’s films. They can be used to describe any kind of situation and feeling. On his birthday, we bring to you eight hits of Emraan Hashmi that have stood the test of time.
Remixes are the new normal these days and most of them are quite unimpressive. However, this song does not take away the essence of the original one.
This melodious track from Dirty Picture will tug at your heart’s strings.
The Emraan Hashmi-Himesh Reshammiya duo was hugely popular once. We bring back those memories with this song.
This solo number by Armaan Malik, starring Emraan and Esha Gupta, embraces a tale of one-sided lovers and their sacrifices.
This track is timeless!
Starring Emraan and Jacqueline Fernandez, this song from Murder boasts of some impressive lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.
This song has definitely aged well and we still can’t help but hum it on the go.
Because what is love if it isn’t for this track from Jannat? After all, love is about the “Zara Si dil mein jagah”, right?
