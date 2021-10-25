'I'm Self-Isolating Now': Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19
Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to inform everyone that he is following all government guidelines.
On Sunday, 24 October, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that he has tested COVID-19 positive. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran wrote in his statement.
The news comes ahead of the unveiling of his fourth studio album, titled "=" (pronounced equals), on Friday.
"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down", Sheeran added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.