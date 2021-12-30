Dwayne Johnson Denies 'Fast & Furious' Return; Accuses Diesel of 'Manipulation'

Vin Diesel had shared a picture with Johnson on Instagram in November with the caption, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10.’ As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo.”

‘Pablo’ is the nickname Vin Diesel had given to actor Paul Walker who died on 30 November 2013 in a road accident in California.