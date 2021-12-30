Dwayne Johnson Denies 'Fast & Furious' Return; Accuses Diesel of 'Manipulation'
Vin Diesel had shared a note on Instagram asking Dwayne Johnson to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said that he won’t be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise for the 10th film. His co-star Vin Diesel had posted a note on Instagram, asking Johnson to reprise his role as agent Lucas Hobbs in the film. In an interview with CNN, Johnson said that he had ‘directly and privately’ told Diesel that he won’t be part of the franchise anymore and called the latter’s post ‘an example of his manipulation.’
Dwayne Johnson told CNN, “I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”
“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding,” Johnson added.
Vin Diesel had shared a picture with Johnson on Instagram in November with the caption, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10.’ As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo.”
‘Pablo’ is the nickname Vin Diesel had given to actor Paul Walker who died on 30 November 2013 in a road accident in California.
Dwayne Johnson also wished his former co-stars and crew members “the best of luck and success in the next chapter.” The actor said, “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience.”
Johnson joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Agent Hobbs in the fifth instalment titled Fast Five. While The Fate of the Furious was his last film in the series, he also starred in the spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The franchise’s tenth instalment is scheduled to release on 7 April 2023.
