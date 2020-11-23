Drugs Case: Court Grants Bail to Bharti Singh & Husband Harsh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bharti Singh on 21 November for alleged consumption and possession of Ganja under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) 1986. Her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa was also held in connection with the same.

Around 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered from their residence and both Singh and Limbachiya reportedly accepted consumption, NCB sources told The Quint.

The NCB is currently probing alleged use of drugs by the film and entertainment industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.