Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Reaches NCB Office, to be Quizzed Again
Rampal has been summoned in connection to an ongoing drugs probe since Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Actor Arjun Rampal has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday, 21 December, to record his statement in a drugs case, as per a report by ANI. Rampal had been summoned on 16 December by the NCB, but he had sought time to appear before the agency.
This is the second time that the actor is being quizzed by the agency in relation to the drugs probe that has been ongoing since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Arjun Rampal was first summoned on 13 November and was questioned for six hours. In a statement to the media, he had said that the substances found during an NCB raid at his residence were part of a prescription, and clarified that he has nothing to do with drugs, NDTV reported. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation," he had said.
