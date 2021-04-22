Dostana 2: Akshay Kumar To Replace Kartik Aaryan on KJo's Request?

Akshay Kumar has been requested to join the cast of Dostana 2 after Kartik Aryan's exit, to save them from the 'tricky situation' since the movie doesn't have a lead anymore, a source told Hindustan Times.

As quoted by the publication, the source said, “(Filmmaker) Karan Johar has personally requested Akshay to come on board Dostana 2 and help him out, as lots of money has already been invested in the shoot of the film. So, in all likelihood, Akshay will join the cast.”

While there has been no official announcement about the same, the source also added that Karan Johar is ready to make changes to the script sinceit was earlier written for Kartik Aaryan and must be changed to fit Akshay's character.