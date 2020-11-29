Divya Bhatnagar of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Critical in Hospital

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar, who is popular for essaying the role of the maid Gulabo on the TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is hospitalised and is in a critical condition. In an interview, Bhatnagar’s mother said that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and is on the ventilator. Reports say that Bhatnagar is currently admitted to SRV Hospital in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb.

Bhatnagar recently shared a screenshot from one of her video calls on her Instagram stories with the message, “Hi Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” In the photograph, the actor can be seen on her hospital bed, smiling through her oxygen mask.