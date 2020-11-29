Divya Bhatnagar of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Critical in Hospital
Actor Divya Bhatnagar sends a message for her fans from her hospital bed.
Television actor Divya Bhatnagar, who is popular for essaying the role of the maid Gulabo on the TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is hospitalised and is in a critical condition. In an interview, Bhatnagar’s mother said that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and is on the ventilator. Reports say that Bhatnagar is currently admitted to SRV Hospital in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb.
Bhatnagar recently shared a screenshot from one of her video calls on her Instagram stories with the message, “Hi Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” In the photograph, the actor can be seen on her hospital bed, smiling through her oxygen mask.
Speaking to ETimes, Bhatnagar’s mother said, “Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.” According to reports, her mother flew down from Delhi to Mumbai to be by her daughter’s side.
In the interview Bhatnagar’s mother also claimed that Divya’s husband Gagan is a “fraud” and that he had not even enquired about her health. The actor is currently working on a TV show titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main and the production house behind the show has reportedly volunteered to help Bhatnagar’s family financially for her medical treatment.
