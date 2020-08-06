Disha Patani's Father Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department.
Actor Disha Patani's father Jagdish Singh Patani, along with two more officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Additional CMO Ashok Kumar said that the three officers who had come from Lucknow tested positive on Wednesday, 5 August.
He added that they were investigating a transformer scam.
Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department. The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for the next 48 hours, the ACMO added. In the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh has reported more than four thousand COVID-19 cases.
On 11 July, Amitabh Bachchan and three of his family members, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, tested positive for the virus. While Big B, Aishwarya and her daughter have been discharged from the hospital after their results came negative, Abhishek continues to be treated.
On the other hand, veteran singer and actor SP Balasubramanyam on Wednesday also informed fans that he has tested COVID-19 positive.
